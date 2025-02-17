To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2025: Milrem teams up with Pearson to develop large uncrewed demining platforms

17th February 2025 - 07:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Abu Dhabi

As part of the agreement, Pearson’s RCV-Pioneer minefield breaching system will be integrated onto Milrem UGVs. (Photo: Person Engineering)

Milrem, known for its uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and Pearson with its experience in developing demining and improvised explosive device (IED) defeating engineering solutions, will bring the two capabilities together.

Pearson Engineering and Milrem Robotics have signed an agreement to integrate the former’s engineering technology onto the latter’s UGVs under a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) signed in Abu Dhabi at IDEX.

The MoU will see Pearson, owned by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Milrem, majority owned by the UAE’s Edge Group, develop mission-specific UGVs for the Middle East and North Africa region.

A key area of expertise for Pearson is demining equipment. The agreement formalises cooperation between both companies, which has previously seen earth-moving and IED defeating equipment from Pearson integrated with Milrem’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).

A focus

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence

Read full bio

