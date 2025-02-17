IDEX 2025: Milrem teams up with Pearson to develop large uncrewed demining platforms
Pearson Engineering and Milrem Robotics have signed an agreement to integrate the former’s engineering technology onto the latter’s UGVs under a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) signed in Abu Dhabi at IDEX.
The MoU will see Pearson, owned by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Milrem, majority owned by the UAE’s Edge Group, develop mission-specific UGVs for the Middle East and North Africa region.
A key area of expertise for Pearson is demining equipment. The agreement formalises cooperation between both companies, which has previously seen earth-moving and IED defeating equipment from Pearson integrated with Milrem’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).
