Pearson Engineering remote mine-clearance system ploughs on

Pearson Engineering and the UK Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) are moving to the next stage in the development of the Weevil remote-controlled plough system following initial trials.

The system prototype currently uses the Warrior IFV, fitted with a full-width mine plough, Beacon remote-control system and vehicle-mounted cameras which provides a 360° view using an RGB camera and long-wave infrared. Control is provided at a distance of more than 4km using fibre-optic cable.

That allows it to be operated by a single person at a considerable distance from danger, and the system is expected to be adaptable to work