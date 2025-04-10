Pearson Engineering remote mine-clearance system ploughs on
Pearson Engineering and the UK Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) are moving to the next stage in the development of the Weevil remote-controlled plough system following initial trials.
The system prototype currently uses the Warrior IFV, fitted with a full-width mine plough, Beacon remote-control system and vehicle-mounted cameras which provides a 360° view using an RGB camera and long-wave infrared. Control is provided at a distance of more than 4km using fibre-optic cable.
That allows it to be operated by a single person at a considerable distance from danger, and the system is expected to be adaptable to work
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
General Atomics and Rafael unveil new multi-domain missile
Currently under development, Bullseye has been designed to be a long-range, precision-guided strike capability.
-
Australia inducts new QinetiQ EOD robots and 9mm pistols into service
The new inductions will add significantly to the ADF’s infantry capabilities, especially during in-combat explosive ordnance disposal situations.
-
Canada lines up over-the-horizon radar purchase from Australia
Ottawa is planning to procure a version of Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), which gives an over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) capability reaching approximately 3,000km for detection of air and sea targets.
-
US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December
The company recently announced a new US$95 million order for the Palletized Load System A2 under the FHTV V agreement.