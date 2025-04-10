To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pearson Engineering remote mine-clearance system ploughs on

10th April 2025 - 18:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

A Pearson mine plough has been fitted to a remotely operated British Army Warrior. (Photo: Pearson Engineering)

The Weevil system is built around the Beacon remote control and a Pearson mine-plough. It is being evaluated on a British Army Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but could be used for other platforms.

Pearson Engineering and the UK Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) are moving to the next stage in the development of the Weevil remote-controlled plough system following initial trials.

The system prototype currently uses the Warrior IFV, fitted with a full-width mine plough, Beacon remote-control system and vehicle-mounted cameras which provides a 360° view using an RGB camera and long-wave infrared. Control is provided at a distance of more than 4km using fibre-optic cable.

That allows it to be operated by a single person at a considerable distance from danger, and the system is expected to be adaptable to work

