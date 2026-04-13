Estonia drops CV90 plan as it shifts towards uncrewed systems and firepower

Estonia has ended negotiations with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the procurement of more CV90 tracked vehicles and will instead spend the €500 million (US$586.6 million) budget on uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), air defence and firepower.

The country’s Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur made the announcement on 10 April, as reported by national broadcaster Eesti Rahvusringhääling, with Shephard having previously reported that negotiations had been ongoing to finalise the CV90 purchase.

Pevkur said: “The main reason [for giving up the CV90 purchase] is that the share of heavy equipment on the battlefield is decreasing; hence the advice of the Commander of