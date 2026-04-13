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Estonia drops CV90 plan as it shifts towards uncrewed systems and firepower

13th April 2026 - 09:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Estonia is upgrading its CV90 tracked vehicles instead of buying new platforms. (Photo: Estonian Ministry of Defence)

The country is scaling back its reliance on heavy battlefield equipment in favour of upgrading existing platforms and investing in firepower, mobility, unmanned systems and situational awareness.

Estonia has ended negotiations with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the procurement of more CV90 tracked vehicles and will instead spend the €500 million (US$586.6 million) budget on uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), air defence and firepower.

The country’s Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur made the announcement on 10 April, as reported by national broadcaster Eesti Rahvusringhääling, with Shephard having previously reported that negotiations had been ongoing to finalise the CV90 purchase.

Pevkur said: “The main reason [for giving up the CV90 purchase] is that the share of heavy equipment on the battlefield is decreasing; hence the advice of the Commander of

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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