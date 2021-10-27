Estonia to procure new and second-hand ground vehicles

Estonia is moving forward with its plans to modernise its vehicle fleet as the national MoD has included procurement of diverse types of new and second-hand vehicles in its 2022 defence budget.

The country has allocated €15 million ($ 29.5 million) for acquisition of wheeled vehicles and €15 million for mobile artillery.

Toomas Kalda, vehicle strategic category manager for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) told Shephard the call for tenders for new military platforms will be announced at the latest in November 2021. These will range from SUVs to heavy trucks in both logistics and tactical configurations.

According to …