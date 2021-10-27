Estonia to procure new and second-hand ground vehicles

Rheinmetall to build Lynx OMFV test chassis
Rheinmetall has received a contract to build and export a Lynx IFV test chassis for the OMFV programme.
Estonia is moving forward with its plans to modernise its vehicle fleet as the national MoD has included procurement of diverse types of new and second-hand vehicles in its 2022 defence budget.
The country has allocated €15 million ($ 29.5 million) for acquisition of wheeled vehicles and €15 million for mobile artillery.
Toomas Kalda, vehicle strategic category manager for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) told Shephard the call for tenders for new military platforms will be announced at the latest in November 2021. These will range from SUVs to heavy trucks in both logistics and tactical configurations.
According to
Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.
In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.
The procurement of 5t trucks for the army is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Lithuanian Armed Forces fleet.
Who will be the launch customer for the Lazanski 8x8 vehicle?
GM Defense has developed a battery pack that offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally. It also allows vehicles to be built in multiple configurations and offers an upgrade path for legacy GM Defense vehicles.