EOS books repeat Ukraine order for remote weapon statiions

Electro Optic Systems has announced that its EOS Defence Systems business secured a second contract to supply up to 50 remote weapon stations (RWS) to Ukraine, including ammunition, spares and related services.

The contract is worth up to $41 million and covers supply of RWS to Ukraine in 2023-2024. It is in addition to a previously announced order for up to 100 RWS units, announced on 3 April.

Andreas Schwer, CEO of EOS, said: 'EOS is proud to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the people of Ukraine by providing the country with the lifesaving utility of its Remote Weapon System. This will contribute to its critical security and defence needs.'

Over 2,500 EOS RWS have been sold and are in use with military customers in Australia, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.