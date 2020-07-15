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Ambulance version of Piranha V enters service with Danish Army

15th July 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

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Denmark has received the ambulance version of the Piranha V 8x8 AFV amid a broader effort to improve the mobility of its ground forces and augment the 1st Brigade as the rapid reaction force in the Royal Danish Army.

The Danish Defence website in late June released pictures of soldiers from the 1st Brigade and the Training Regiment during an evacuation and treatment exercise with the new vehicle type. This exercise was held in Aalborg and the surrounding area.

In all, Denmark is receiving 37 Piranha Vs in the ambulance configuration, to replace Piranha III vehicles.

A spokesperson for Danish Defence told Shephard

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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