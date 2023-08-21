Elbit Systems wins $55 million contract for Netherlands' counter-UAS solution
The company states that the contract will involve the ‘supply of several mobile, stationary and deployed configurations of the ReDrone integrated C-UAS solution along with a logistic support package and training'.
The ReDrone solution is comprised of Elbit Systems' DAiR radar, SIGINT sensors and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sight-Light EO payload which provide an enhanced integrated aerial picture, along with high-end electronic attack capabilities, controlled by a unified C2 system.
The ReDrone system, unveiled in November 2016, provides functionalities beyond common active and passive sensors that enable it to rapidly detect and locate multiple drones simultaneously within the protected area.
The system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralise hostile UAS during day and night, both in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions.
It works by disrupting the target UAS’s communication with its operator, blocking its radio and video signals and GPS positioning data, and sending it off track, preventing it from carrying out an attack.
The system’s open architecture allows multiple hardware configurations, including an array of controllers and sensors for target detection, tracking and engagement.
The system can also be integrated with Elbit Systems’ SupervisIR IR wide-area persistent ISTAR system, enabling full-scale signal intelligence and thermal imaging detection capabilities.
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall opens new factory in Hungary to build Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles
Rheinmetall has inaugurated a new factory in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, which will focus on the development and manufacture of tracked and wheeled armoured vehicles for the Hungarian military, especially the new Lynx KF41 IFV.
-
Australia sees inexplicably steep price rise for additional HIMARS
Questions need to be asked at the steep inflation, in the order of a magnitude of 2.5, that the US is asking for HIMARS.
-
Poland continues army expansion with trio of armoured vehicle contracts
The Polish Ministry of Defence has approved three new contracts for army vehicle procurement and development, covering wheeled and tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and tactical 4x4s.
-
Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on
Turkey’s MKEK has set its sights on export opportunities for its 105mm Boran Air Portable Light Towed Howitzer (APLTH) now that it is in production for the home market.
-
Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom
Communications company Axnes has unveiled a new Tactical Team Bubble capability for its PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) family.
-
Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme
The army is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as helicopters. It also plans to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.