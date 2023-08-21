To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit Systems wins $55 million contract for Netherlands' counter-UAS solution

21st August 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Elbit Systems will deliver several ReDrone C-UAS systems to the Netherlands over the next four years. (Image: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has won a $55 million contract to provide the Netherlands with multi-layered ReDrone C-UAS systems, featuring radar, signal intelligence and electro-optical capabilities. Deliveries will be completed by 2027.

The company states that the contract will involve the ‘supply of several mobile, stationary and deployed configurations of the ReDrone integrated C-UAS solution along with a logistic support package and training'.

The ReDrone solution is comprised of Elbit Systems' DAiR radar, SIGINT sensors and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sight-Light EO payload which provide an enhanced integrated aerial picture, along with high-end electronic attack capabilities, controlled by a unified C2 system.

The ReDrone system, unveiled in November 2016, provides functionalities beyond common active and passive sensors that enable it to rapidly detect and locate multiple drones simultaneously within the protected area.

The system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralise hostile UAS during day and night, both in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions.

It works by disrupting the target UAS’s communication with its operator, blocking its radio and video signals and GPS positioning data, and sending it off track, preventing it from carrying out an attack.

The system’s open architecture allows multiple hardware configurations, including an array of controllers and sensors for target detection, tracking and engagement.

The system can also be integrated with Elbit Systems’ SupervisIR IR wide-area persistent ISTAR system, enabling full-scale signal intelligence and thermal imaging detection capabilities.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

