Elbit Systems continues to provide mortar systems to US Army
Elbit Systems has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth up to $49 million to provide 120mm mortar systems for the US Army.
The contract, announced on 12 September, will be executed over the next five years in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Elbit Systems-designed Soltam M121 120mm smoothbore mortar is a standard element of the US Army's M1064 mortar carrier.
An initial delivery order of about $10 million has already been issued under the agreement to be delivered in the next two years.
The IDIQ contract is the second deal of this nature awarded to Elbit Systems by the US Army since 2016.
In late August 2022, the US pledged another $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.
More from Land Warfare
-
MSPO 2022: PGZ and Hyundai Rotem deepen partnership with new MoU
An MoU signed at MSPO 2022 between PGZ and Hyundai Rotem covers industrial cooperation on the K2 MBT, as well as the next-generation K3 MBT and other South Korean platforms.
-
MSPO 2022: Hanwha Defense wants cooperation, not competition with Polish industry
Hanwha Defense pledges to work closely with Polish partner PGZ after the two companies signed a new MoU during MSPO 2022.
-
Austria reaches halfway mark in Pandur Evolution delivery programme
GDELS-Steyr has handed over the 50th Pandur Evo 6x6 for Austria, with the other 50 to be delivered by 2025.