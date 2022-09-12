Elbit Systems continues to provide mortar systems to US Army

Elbit Systems has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth up to $49 million to provide 120mm mortar systems for the US Army.

The contract, announced on 12 September, will be executed over the next five years in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Elbit Systems-designed Soltam M121 120mm smoothbore mortar is a standard element of the US Army's M1064 mortar carrier.

An initial delivery order of about $10 million has already been issued under the agreement to be delivered in the next two years.

The IDIQ contract is the second deal of this nature awarded to Elbit Systems by the US Army since 2016.

In late August 2022, the US pledged another $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.