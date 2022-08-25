US announces new $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced on 24 August a new $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine. It is the largest single US assistance shipment since Russia invaded the country in February.

This package comprises laser-guided rocket systems, six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions, up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

Moreover, the US government will supply up to 24 counter-artillery radars, Puma UAS and support equipment for the ScanEagle UAS. In order to counter Russian drones, the shipment also includes Vampire C-UAS systems.

The military aid was provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Apart from materiel, equipment and weapons, it also includes training, maintenance and sustainment.

The package was announced on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Biden claimed it will allow Ukraine to ‘continue to defend itself over the long term’. Since January 2021, the US government has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.