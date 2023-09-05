DSEi 2023: Saab Barracuda reveals new camouflage system

The company made the announcements in the lead-up to DSEi later this month where it will be displaying its Mobile Camouflage System (MCS) on an Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

With ULCAS, the same characteristics that provide protection make the use of GPS and/or VHF communications more difficult for soldiers under the net.

The new camouflage screen uses Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) technology to allow selected frequencies, specifically in the GPS and VHF radio bands, to pass easily either way through the camouflage material, while protecting against the higher frequencies of electromagnetic waves used by radar systems.

Saab Barracuda senior development engineer Johan Jersblad said ULCAS-FSS was adaptable and could be adjusted to meet specific frequencies and had also been demonstrated to potential users.

‘We can tune which frequencies we want to let through the net and if [a customer has] a certain communication device we can customise the net and we choose which frequency we let in and out,’ he said.

The company’s work on organic materials is at a research and development stage and is likely to be two years away with consideration being given to which fibres work best and evaluation not only of signature requirements but also user friendliness, fire resistance and durability.

According to the company it is beginning to ‘see more and more hyperspectral sensors, sensors that can detect manmade materials'.

Saab will be displaying a JLTV with MCS at DSEI. (Photo: Saab)

‘In research and development, we looked at using natural fibres which can be generated out of forests, for which we have a secured supply line, [and] these are materials which can evade detection from hyperspectral sensors and the camouflage is also biodegradable.’

The company pointed out that such degradation would occur over a sustained period of months and proper care of the camouflage would allow for hundreds of repeated uses.

Jersblad said a key element of the MCS is that it should have no effect upon the vehicle or its operations.

‘It must be fully integrated mobile camouflage and the platform camouflage must be viewed as a second skin. It should in no way effect or not be allowed to effect functionality of the vehicle,’ Jersblad said.

