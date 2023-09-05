DSEi 2023: Saab Barracuda reveals new camouflage system
The company made the announcements in the lead-up to DSEi later this month where it will be displaying its Mobile Camouflage System (MCS) on an Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).
With ULCAS, the same characteristics that provide protection make the use of GPS and/or VHF communications more difficult for soldiers under the net.
The new camouflage screen uses Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) technology to allow selected frequencies, specifically in the GPS and VHF radio bands, to pass easily either way through the camouflage material, while protecting against the higher frequencies of electromagnetic waves used by radar systems.
Related Articles
Eurosatory: Saab demos camouflage
Saab wins Ajax camouflage contract
Saab Barracuda senior development engineer Johan Jersblad said ULCAS-FSS was adaptable and could be adjusted to meet specific frequencies and had also been demonstrated to potential users.
‘We can tune which frequencies we want to let through the net and if [a customer has] a certain communication device we can customise the net and we choose which frequency we let in and out,’ he said.
The company’s work on organic materials is at a research and development stage and is likely to be two years away with consideration being given to which fibres work best and evaluation not only of signature requirements but also user friendliness, fire resistance and durability.
According to the company it is beginning to ‘see more and more hyperspectral sensors, sensors that can detect manmade materials'.
Saab will be displaying a JLTV with MCS at DSEI. (Photo: Saab)
‘In research and development, we looked at using natural fibres which can be generated out of forests, for which we have a secured supply line, [and] these are materials which can evade detection from hyperspectral sensors and the camouflage is also biodegradable.’
The company pointed out that such degradation would occur over a sustained period of months and proper care of the camouflage would allow for hundreds of repeated uses.
Jersblad said a key element of the MCS is that it should have no effect upon the vehicle or its operations.
‘It must be fully integrated mobile camouflage and the platform camouflage must be viewed as a second skin. It should in no way effect or not be allowed to effect functionality of the vehicle,’ Jersblad said.
p>
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 News
-
Why the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is a leader in the field
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is becoming the dominant platform in its class as it replaces most of the massive US Army and USMC fleets of HMMWV 4x4s, the legendary Humvee. Shephard dives deep into the JLTV programme background and analyses the latest variants contracts, including the controversial production switch to AM General.
-
Bulgaria gets billion-dollar green light to buy Stryker armoured vehicles
The sale of 183 General Dynamics Land Systems Stryker armoured fighting vehicles to Bulgaria in a range of variants has been approved by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) as a Foreign Military Sale in a deal worth $1.5 billion.
-
NATO, Latvia team up to test 5G for military comms solutions
A Latvian-NATO operational technology exploration scheduled for October will involve trials with virtual and augmented realities, uncrewed vehicles, sensors and applications within a tactical 5G bubble.
-
Insight: The UK's Challenger 3 tank programme gets ready for service in 2025
Initially planned for service entry between 2027 and 2030, the British Army's first Challenger 3 tanks remain on track for accelerated delivery in 2025. Shephard Defence Insight provides full technical details and a programme update for this vital UK armoured capability.
-
DSEI 2023: New FN Herstal multi-weapon mount for naval and land platforms to be unveiled
FN Herstal has released details of its Multi Weapon Mount (MWM) which has been fully MIL-STD certified and is suitable for a range of weapons.
-
CH-47 Chinook: why the timeless helicopter design is still a heavy-lift contender on the modern battlefield
From its emergence as a ground-breaking design in the 1950s to its widespread deployment in diverse operations worldwide, the Chinook continues to leave an indelible mark on the aviation landscape. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the workhorse of many armies and air forces in the 2020s.