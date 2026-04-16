India’s drone industry ambitions accelerate with Xtend technology transfer deal
As the world scrambles for low‑cost, high‑volume counter‑uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS), India’s Rayonix clinched an US$11 million deal with Israeli-founded developer Xtend, locking in exclusive rights to build interceptor and tactical drones powered by Xtend’s XOS platform. The move represents a sharp pivot from buyer to manufacturer and from importing to owning the capability.
The deal links Rayonix to a global base of 10,000‑plus deployed systems across 30 countries. It also brings AI‑enabled, operator‑controlled autonomous platforms into India’s domestic and export inventory.
“Through this partnership we are demonstrating our ability to enable sovereign manufacturing ecosystems while preserving the integrity of our
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