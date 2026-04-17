Australia’s revised defence investment plan: what it means for land warfare

The Australian government is set to spend an additional A$53 billion (US$38 billion) on defence over the next decade in a revision of its 2024 National Defence Strategy (NDS) and Integrated Investment Program (IIP). It will take total procurement over the decade to A$425 billion.

The naval domain dominates the investment programme with up to A$130 billion allocated to undersea platforms – a large part of which will go towards the country’s efforts to replace its fleet of Collins-class submarines with nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS programme. A further investment of up to A$77 billion is also set to be