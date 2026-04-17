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HIMARS rising: sales, industrial cooperation and missile tests are driving the weapon forward

17th April 2026 - 10:24 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The first Australian-manufactured GMLRS missiles are test fired at the Woomera Test Range in South Australia. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

Australia’s milestone Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System test and a wave of fresh contracts and production ramp-ups highlight the building momentum behind long-range strike systems globally, with HIMARS leading the way.

The clamour for long-range fires has seen a surge in orders for systems such as the Hanwha Defense K239 Chunmoo, Elbit Systems PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) and Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

HIMARS in particular has been riding the crest of this wave, with new missiles with longer range and improved capability in development, along with fresh industrial agreements to support capacity as orders continue to grow.

More than US$1.2 billion of orders have been placed or approved in the past month, while a new industrial agreement has been signed with Estonia. An

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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