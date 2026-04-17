HIMARS rising: sales, industrial cooperation and missile tests are driving the weapon forward

The clamour for long-range fires has seen a surge in orders for systems such as the Hanwha Defense K239 Chunmoo, Elbit Systems PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) and Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

HIMARS in particular has been riding the crest of this wave, with new missiles with longer range and improved capability in development, along with fresh industrial agreements to support capacity as orders continue to grow.

More than US$1.2 billion of orders have been placed or approved in the past month, while a new industrial agreement has been signed with Estonia. An