DSEI 2025: IDV sets eyes on British Army vehicle deal as MD calls for “acceleration” of efforts

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has had a procurement timeline similar to many others, involving missteps, resizing and restarts. As another milestone seems set to be missed, a lot of the talk around last week’s DSEI 2025 was where it is at and where it is going.

LMP was originally carved into four segments, specifically Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Vehicle (LPV), Medium Protected Vehicle (MPV) and Heavy Protected Vehicle, with the latter being axed from the programme.

There remains only a sketched outline for a requirement which would suggest it is some distance to tender, and many companies believe vehicle weights may be increased to meet the requirements, or the programme reshaped.

Related Articles

UK starts to move on Land Mobility Programme

Timelines set for British Army vehicle replacement effort

Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins

It is into this environment that IDV Robotics put forward its Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) for the MPV segment and has begun to search for industry partners, as did others at DSEI 2025, even as the definition flux rolled on.

Dr Geoff Davis, managing director at IDV Robotics, spoke up for the capability of the MTV, with a gross vehicle weight (GVT) of 12t, and lighter Military Utility Vehicle (MUV), which has a GVW of 7t, in an interview with Shephard at the show.

While everything depends on the final requirements within LMP, and noting that the original requirement for LMV is 3.5t, IDV could potentially be nominating itself for all three segments depending on vehicle specifications.

Despite the lack of solid LMP requirements, Davis noted that work is substantially underway in some areas, as other companies have said.

“We have started looking at UK partners for how we can increase our UK content, just along the lines of LMP, whether it be bodybuilders, integration partners and other areas, and where it makes sense, we will certainly partner,” Davis said.

“One of the greatest risks is that while these big aspirations exist, we don’t focus on the capability we have in the UK today. And that is potentially lost because focus switches to some big prime [contractor] from overseas who’s making big promises [that they] can build from the ground up.

“We have that organic capability already in the UK. Let’s accelerate and start doing something, because there are some great opportunities. The UK has a great opportunity, so let’s not miss it.”

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Land Mobility Programme (Medium Protected Mobility) [UK]

Land Mobility Programme (Light Protected Mobility) [UK]

Land Mobility Programme (Light Mobility Vehicle) [UK]