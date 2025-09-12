To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  DSEI 2025: Controp Discusses AI-Enabled Multi-Domain Surveillance Solutions

DSEI 2025: Controp Discusses AI-Enabled Multi-Domain Surveillance Solutions

12th September 2025 - 08:05 GMT | by Studio

RSS

Controp's AI-enabled sensors can provide multi-layer, multi-domain coverage. (Photo: Shephard)

At DSEI 2025, Controp representatives outline how artificial intelligence is being integrated with electro-optical payloads to improve decision-making and operational efficiency across land, air, and maritime domains.

Brought to you in partnership with Controp

The interview highlights how AI-supported classification and identification can help operators manage overwhelming amounts of sensor data — from radar to EO and SIGINT — and make faster, more accurate threat assessments.

Controp also discusses its global strategy, including collaboration with local partners, technology transfer, and enabling in-country production and support to meet evolving defence requirements.

Studio

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

Read full bio

