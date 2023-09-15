DSEI 2023: Supacat adds mortar option for high-mobility vehicle family

The missions that the Supacat HMT 400 4x4 series of high-mobility vehicles can undertake on the battlefield has been extended further by installation of an Elbit Sling 120mm smoothbore mortar system in the rear of the cargo area.

When a fire mission is required this is automatically deployed over the rear arc in 30-60s until the baseplate is in contact with the ground.

Elevation and traverse are all-electric allowing for rapid deployment and the mortar is coupled to an on-board fire control system.

When compared to a standard dismounted 120mm mortar system the Sling allows for a mission to be rapidly carried out and then redeploy to avoid detection by threat radar systems.

Maximum range depends on the projectile/charge combination but is typically around 7km firing an unassisted 120mm mortar bomb; maximum rate of fire is up to 16 rounds a minute.

The Elbit Sling system is already in service with a number of countries and has been installed on lighter platforms such as the Land Rover Defender 4x4, which is no longer in production and has limited payload.

When installed on the Supacat HMT 400 the Elbit Sling has greater cross-country mobility and more payload.

In addition to supplying the actual mortar, Elbit can also provide a full ammunition suite as well as fire control and forward observer systems.

It can also fire Elbit precision mortar bombs including the Iron Sling with a maximum rate of up to 12km which is laser and GPS guided and when in the semi-active laser configuration is accurate to 1 m.

The HMT 400 shown at DSEI 2023 was also fitted with a Kongsberg remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a stabilised .50cal M2 HB machine gun (and a Javelin antitank guided weapon (ATGW).

Earlier this year UK Defence Equipment & Support placed an order with Supacat for an additional initial 70 HMT 400 units, known as Coyote by the British Army.

The first pre-series will be completed in the Q1 2023 by Supacat at Dunkeswell with the main production run at Babcock's Devonport Dockyard plant.

The new batch will be to the latest Mk 3 build standard which apart from a new rollover protection system package is virtually indistinguishable from the currently deployed Mk 2.

Other improvements include some modifications to the chassis including better cooling for use in high ambient temperatures and a new Allison automatic transmission.

