DSEI 2023: Paramount to ramp up global armoured vehicle manufacturing at India-based hub

The industrial partnership between Paramount and India-based engineering and technology conglomerate Bharat Forge and its subsidiary Kalyani has so far focused on development and production of locally-made KM4 armoured vehicles for the Indian Army.

At DSEI 2023, the companies announced they are looking to leverage the industrial and engineering capabilities of Kalyani to develop and manufacture armoured vehicles for Paramount’s global customers, in step with the company's global expansion and production strategy.

Paramount Global CEO Steve Griessel said: 'We are excited to broaden our partnership to include the development and production of 4x4 and 6x6 infantry combat vehicles for customers around the world. We are very proud that our partnership is growing from strength to strength.'

Related Articles

India picks Bharat to provide T-90 mine ploughs

Paramount Group enhances Mbombe 4 protection

IDEX 2023: Paramount kick-starts production of loitering munition

Neelesh Tungar, president – defence at Bharat Forge, added: 'We at Kalyani Strategic Systems have come a long way in developing and scaling up our manufacturing of world-class defence platforms and reliable specialist vehicle platforms with our deep technical and industrialisation expertise. This continuing and growing partnership with Paramount substantiates the fact that the world considers India as ready to be “the manufacturing capital” for the global defence industry.'

Paramount's Mbombe family of armoured vehicles includes both 4x4 and 6x6 models with 80% commonality. Earlier this week, the company announced it had received additional orders for the 6x6 model from customers in Latin America and the Southern African Development Community.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: