DSEI 2023: Kromek to debut SATCOM-linked radiation detectors
Radiation and biological detection specialist Kromek will be debuting two standalone static node detectors, the Static Node D and Static Node R at DSEI 2023,
These detectors are designed for unattended, continuous spectroscopic radiation monitoring via satellite communication. They combine compatibility and sensitivity of the existing suite of Kromek detectors with connectivity, and a ruggedised casing.
The Static Node R includes an enhanced power pack to enable the device to be used for up to seven days in a higher activity environment.
Craig Duff, Kromek’s CBRN business manager, said: 'With the ever-present threat of a radiological or biological incident, given current international events, our detection capabilities are more necessary than ever.'
Kromek’s radiation detectors are based on scintillation technology, and are primarily used to protect critical infrastructure and urban environments from the threat of ‘dirty bombs’.
