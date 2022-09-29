To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Honeywell gains contract to sustain radiation-hardened military microelectronics

29th September 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Radiation-hardened microelectronics are important for the military and space sectors. (Photo: Honeywell)

Honeywell receives radiation-hardening support contract for microelectronics.

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division has contracted Honeywell to sustain strategic radiation-hardened microelectronics in a $25.91 million deal using Defense Production Act Title III funding.

‘This effort will be completed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed by September 2024,’ the DoD noted on 27 September.

In January 2022, the US Army awarded BAE Systems Fast Labs a $60 million contract to work with intel on developing next-generation, radiation-hardened microelectronics for military end users.

Putting microelectronics through a special radiation-hardening process makes them more resistant to radiation exposure and extreme temperatures than standard commercial systems. 

Honeywell Aerospace operates two advanced radiation-hardened microelectronics manufacturing facilities in the US.

