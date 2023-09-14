BvS 10 all-terrain weapon platform bares its teeth at DSEI 2023
BAE Systems Hägglundsis promoting the BvS 10 multi-mission tracked all-terrain vehicle as ahighly mobile weapon platform.
Theexample shown at DSEI 2023 has the front unit fitted with the latest EscribanoRWS armed with a Dillon 7.62mm MG coupled to a sensor package that includesday/night cameras and a laser rangefinder.
Mountedon the roof of the rear unit is a Moog Space and Defense Group Flexible MissionPlatform which includes the sensor package in the middle with a pod-fourFletcher Defense 2.75in folding fin aerial rocket (FFAR) launcher on the rightand a Saab RBS-70 surface-to-air missile on the left.
Arrayed aroundthis are the four Teledyne radar antenna to provide 360-degrees coverage withthe operator seated under protection in the rear cabin.
Accordingto Darren Restarick, regional director at BAE Systems Hägglunds, 'theBvS 10 has the greatest potential tactical mobility of any NATO vehiclecurrently in service.'
Itslow ground pressure enables it to traverse terrain where it is impossibleto deploy dismounted infantry and Restarick added that 'its highmobility increases its battlefield survivability'.
Thebaseline BvS 10 has been upgraded over the years to provide a higher levelof protection against mines, small arms fire, shrapnel and improvised explosivedevices.
Itcan also be fitted with an active protection system, bar/slat armour or anet protection system for increased survivability against threats such asrocket-propelled grenades.
Thishowever increases the weight of the vehicle and it could well loose itsamphibious capability.
Thereare currently five users of the BvS 10 (Austria, France, Germany,the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK) with another two expected in the nearfuture and with potential licenced production in India recently announced.
TheUS Army has ordered an unprotected version, Beowulf, to replace itscurrently deployed Bv 206 ATVs. The latter has also been manufactured underlicence in the Republic of Korea.
