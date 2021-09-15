DSEI 2021: Ricardo goes hybrid on Ford Ranger chassis

Ricardo showcased a new hybrid solution at DSEI 2021.

UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo provides electrical and autonomous solutions to refresh light utility vehicle.

Building on its partnership with the Ford Motor Company, Ricardo Defence unveiled what it described as a new ‘hybrid solution’ on a robust Ford Ranger chassis at DSEI in London on 14-17 September.

Gareth Strong, defence coordinator at Ricardo, noted that the initial purpose of the military souped-up Ford Ranger was to provide a ‘spiritual successor to the Land Rover Defender’.

The impetus behind developing a hybrid chassis to the Ranger initially came from trends seen elsewhere in the automotive industry, where a hybrid system has been construed as a fuel-saving device.

‘It was a question of using the energy in the vehicle more effectively to save on fuel,’ said Strong.

As militaries across the world have come increasingly to rely on high-tech tools, there has been an ‘explosion of electrical equipment in the battlefield. It is requiring ever more electrical energy to keep these things charged’, he explained.

One of the current key requirements for logistics and support vehicles is to provide a high degree of electrical energy in order to power equipment on or off the platform.

Ricardo believes its hybrid system, along with the light weight of the platform, is making the Ford Ranger an attractive offering in the light utility vehicle segment. ‘There’s a general trend towards making vehicles lighter from traditional heavy fleets; this provides a more agile and nimble force,’ said Strong.

‘It’s still quite early days for the demonstrator, but the feedback is that simpler automation is where operators see the biggest benefits' — Gareth Strong, Ricardo

Ricardo has gone one step further in fitting an ‘automation’ demonstrator with its partners TG Group and DC Engineering. Swapping its roof rack for a sensor box brimming with AI algorithms, the Ricardo-retrofitted Ranger can automate some simple driving tasks.

Unlike commercial enterprises such as Apple, Tesla or Uber, which are looking to develop fully autonomous cars, Ricardo is betting on finding a sensible middle ground for the defence sector.

‘It’s still quite early days for the demonstrator, but the feedback is that simpler automation is where operators see the biggest benefits — there will be a slow adoption of the technology as the soldiers get used to using it,’ Strong said.

Automating simple tasks such as route planning or obstacle avoidance is a better way to develop additional capability and lighten the cognitive workload for crews.

Moreover, the Ranger comes off the busy Ford production already packed with electronic features, such as electric brakes and gear shifts, lending the vehicle to gradual automation.

Asked by Shephard what makes the autonomous Ranger a better bet than the array of UGVs on display at DSEI this year, Strong boiled it down to a question of versatility. ‘[UGVs] are good at the role they’re designed for — but other than that one role, they’re effectively useless. Our vision of autonomy is a system that can sit as an overlay on a utility vehicle, not replace.’