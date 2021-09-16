DSEI 2021: Raytheon unleashes HELWS on experimental basis

DSEI 2021: On board the Saab CB90 NG
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.
The UK MoD has awarded Raytheon UK an experimental contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS).
The demonstrator will be mounted on a British Army Wolfhound vehicle to help the MoD explore the potential opportunities offered by directed-energy weaponry (DEW).
‘High-energy weapons are moving from the laboratory to the field,’ explained Alex Rose-Parfitt, engineering director at Raytheon UK. ‘I’ve been involved in laser system programmes for a good while and it’s always been sci-fi -- the thing of Star Wars. Now we’re in a place where we’ve got a robust and ready production system.’
He explained to Shephard that ‘the difficult engineering elements are done’.
HELWS uses an EO/IR sensor that detects highly agile threats with precision. ‘You can continuously track a whole range of different targets of interest,’ he added. While tracking and monitoring are done automatically, the actual fire decision remains with a human in the loop.
Asked by Shephard how the system might fare against a swarm of UAVs or in operational scenarios, Rose-Parfitt noted that with HELWS ‘you really are at the speed of light... you can very quickly move between targets. That’s what we’re going to be testing as part of this demonstration’.
The demonstration process should also garner insights into how such DEW will be deployed operationally and maintained.
HELWS fits into the MoD’s wider push to develop weapons systems for the battlefield of tomorrow. UK defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said: ‘Directed Energy Weapons are a key element of our future equipment programmes and we intend to become a world-leader in the research, manufacture and implementation of this next-generation technology.’
The HELWS tender is one of three contracts awarded by the MoD on DEW, with the other two deals going to Thales.
