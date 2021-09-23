DSEI 2021: Jankel adds new member to Fox tactical vehicle family

DSEI 2021: Spectra announces another SlingShot order
Spectra Group announces order for the SlingShot satellite communication system.
UK manufacturer Jankel presented a new variant in its Fox range of tactical utility vehicles (TUVs) at DSEI in London on 14-17 September.
Based on the sturdy Toyota LC79 chassis, the latest Fox TUV is designed to meet a variety of specialist user requirements and standards that make it an ideal choice for militaries wanting to operate a tactical support vehicle alongside an in-service Toyota-based tactical fleet.
As shown by counter-terrorism missions in the Sahel — as well as the recent Afghan chaos — there will still be an acute need for light utility vehicles in the coming decades. Speaking to Shephard during DSEI, Jankel officials noted that the Fox TUV is already battle-proven and in use with a range of customers.
In tune with the times, Jankel also displayed a concept demonstrator of a fully electric version of Fox TUV, replacing the original internal combustion engine with a complete battery electric-drive solution.
The concept demonstrator is being tested to prove out the future potential platform upgrade to hybrid or electric drive, to give customers forward-thinking options for electrification when required.
Such an upgrade could make Fox TUV useful as a ‘charging station’, given the proliferation of electrically powered systems and platforms in use on the battlefield today.
Sam Foreman, head of sales and marketing at Jankel, said: ‘Our recently announced UK production capability puts us in an ideal place to run variants of our Fox family off the UK production line, including the TUV.’
He added: ‘We see Fox as an ideal and forward-thinking replacement for any defence procurement authority seeking to supersede an out of date Land Rover tactical fleet, delivering immediate proven reliability, capability and value for money. The TUV [launched at DSEI] adds to that offering.’
The battle of the hybrid light utility vehicles seems to be heating up as Ricardo demonstrated its own hybrid solution at DSEI based on a Ford Ranger chassis. Both Ricardo and Jankel are competing to become the spiritual successors to the ageing Land Rover fleets still in service.
