DSEI 2021: Foss Unglossed — did you miss it?

21st September 2021 - 12:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Mock-up of Challenger 3 MBT at DSEI 2021. (Photo: Harry Lye)

Last week we launched Foss Unglossed, a new series of opinion newsletters by the world-renowned armour and artillery expert Chris Foss.

The feedback on his pieces, supported last week through a partnership with Otokar, has been brilliant and we are looking to launch a regular series.

You can sign up for these updates here.

In the meantime, if you missed last week’s special series then you can read them by clicking the links below.

- Chris Foss on tracked artillery — click here

- Chris Foss on Ajax — click here

- Chris Foss on the British Army’s wheeled gamble — click here

- Chris Foss on the future for mortars — click here

