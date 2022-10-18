Renk chases fuel savings with hybrid power pack

Renk has developed a hybrid powerpack for installation in medium-weight tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).

The solution, displayed at AUSA 2022 in Washington DC on 10-12 October, comprises a Liebherr D976 six-cylinder inline diesel developing 1,140hp coupled to a Renk HSWL 256 automatic transmission with six forward and six reverse gears.

This powerpack also features an integrated high-performance braking system, an advanced diagnostic capability and a Magnet-Motor M82 electric motor.

The water/glycol-cooled M82 is a compact and high-density motor with a continuous output of 300hp or 470hp at peak output.

According to Renk, the hybrid powerpack delivers significant fuel savings