Renk chases fuel savings with hybrid power pack

18th October 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

View of the Renk hybrid powerpack on show at AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Industry is stepping up efforts to develop hybrid- or electric-drive capabilities for the US Army’s ground vehicle fleet.

Renk has developed a hybrid powerpack for installation in medium-weight tracked armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).

The solution, displayed at AUSA 2022 in Washington DC on 10-12 October, comprises a Liebherr D976 six-cylinder inline diesel developing 1,140hp coupled to a Renk HSWL 256 automatic transmission with six forward and six reverse gears.

This powerpack also features an integrated high-performance braking system, an advanced diagnostic capability and a Magnet-Motor M82 electric motor.

The water/glycol-cooled M82 is a compact and high-density motor with a continuous output of 300hp or 470hp at peak output.

According to Renk, the hybrid powerpack delivers significant fuel savings

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

