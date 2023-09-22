US provides a further $325 million worth of arms and equipment to support Ukraine, taking total to $43.9 billion since invasion
The announcement of the new round of funding by US President Joe Biden follows recent commitments of $600 million on 7 September which included ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and mine clearing equipment and $250 million in defence articles and services announced on 29 August.
The most recent announcement includes $128 million worth of arms and equipment from DoD stocks as well as $197 million in arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns.
The order will again include HIMARS ammunition as well as .50 calibre machine guns for C-UAS, AIM-9M missiles and Avenger systems for air defence,
