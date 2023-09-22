To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • US provides a further $325 million worth of arms and equipment to support Ukraine, taking total to $43.9 billion since invasion

US provides a further $325 million worth of arms and equipment to support Ukraine, taking total to $43.9 billion since invasion

22nd September 2023 - 12:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Ukraine to get more HIMARS rockets but ATACMS remains off the table. (Photo: Wisconsin National Guard)

The US on 21 September announced another $325 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine, including missiles, air defence systems, ammunition and vehicles in support of the Eastern European country’s operations against the Russian invasion.

The announcement of the new round of funding by US President Joe Biden follows recent commitments of $600 million on 7 September which included ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and mine clearing equipment and $250 million in defence articles and services announced on 29 August.

The most recent announcement includes $128 million worth of arms and equipment from DoD stocks as well as $197 million in arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns.

The order will again include HIMARS ammunition as well as .50 calibre machine guns for C-UAS, AIM-9M missiles and Avenger systems for air defence,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us