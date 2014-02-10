Defexpo 2014: Towed gun programme advances
Contenders in India’s Towed Gun System (TGS) project completed their winter trials on 20 January and will now progress to MET trials.
A spokesman from Nexter, which is providing the Trajan 155mm/52 calibre gun, told Shephard at the Defexpo exhibition in Delhi that the MET trials that seek to prove the logistics and maintenance of the weapon will also be completed ‘within a month’.
He said summer trials were competed in mid-2013 and the next step would be to wait until the report on the results of all of the trials is released which would not be before the
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