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Defexpo 2014: Towed gun programme advances

10th February 2014 - 10:38 GMT | by Tim Fish in Delhi

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Contenders in India’s Towed Gun System (TGS) project completed their winter trials on 20 January and will now progress to MET trials.

A spokesman from Nexter, which is providing the Trajan 155mm/52 calibre gun, told Shephard at the Defexpo exhibition in Delhi that the MET trials that seek to prove the logistics and maintenance of the weapon will also be completed ‘within a month’.

He said summer trials were competed in mid-2013 and the next step would be to wait until the report on the results of all of the trials is released which would not be before the

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Tim Fish

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Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

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