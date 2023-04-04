Aeronautics to upgrade Finland's small UAS fleet as country cements NATO entry
Aeronautics has signed a mid-life upgrade contract with the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) for its in-service Orbiter 2 Mini UAS fleet.
Aeronautics will provide the customer with a comprehensive package that includes a full suite of sensors, avionics, and data-processing systems to enhance system performance.
The contract will also involve a transfer of know-how, increasing self-sufficiency, and underpinning maintenance and support capabilities over ten years.
'We are delighted to be reinforcing our relationship with the Finnish Defence Forces through this new contract,' said Matan Perry, VP marketing and sales at Aeronautics. 'This mid-life upgrade of the Orbiter 2 will significantly extend its lifespan, assuring the FDF high-quality, cost-efficient, tactical ISR capabilities for the next decade.'
According to Shephard Defence Insight, in May 2012, Finland's MoD selected the Orbiter 2 for a 20-year programme to equip, train and support tactical ground forces. As part of the contract, worth a then $31 million, Aeronautics would provide up to 45 Orbiter systems, comprising up to 180 uncrewed aircraft.
