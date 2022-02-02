To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO explores game-changing quantum tech

2nd February 2022 - 17:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Quantum technologies work at the sub-atomic scale. (Photo: US Army)

What is NATO doing to develop a specific policy for quantum technology?

The potential benefits of quantum technology when applied to military processes are on the agenda for many national MoDs, but at a supranational level NATO is focusing on developing a new policy in this domain by seeking partnerships with organisations in the public and private sectors.

Speaking to Shephard, a NATO official explained that quantum technology resembles other emerging and disruptive technologies in presenting risks and opportunities.

NATO is working with ‘academia and civil society to develop and adopt new technologies, strengthen the Allied industrial base and maintain NATO’s technological edge', the official added.

There is no publication date in sight for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us