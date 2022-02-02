NATO explores game-changing quantum tech

Canada chooses in-service support partner for Arctic early-warning radar network
An Inuit-owned company will succeed Raytheon as maintenance contractor for the North Warning System.
The potential benefits of quantum technology when applied to military processes are on the agenda for many national MoDs, but at a supranational level NATO is focusing on developing a new policy in this domain by seeking partnerships with organisations in the public and private sectors.
Speaking to Shephard, a NATO official explained that quantum technology resembles other emerging and disruptive technologies in presenting risks and opportunities.
NATO is working with ‘academia and civil society to develop and adopt new technologies, strengthen the Allied industrial base and maintain NATO’s technological edge', the official added.
Falcon IV software-defined multichannel radios will be integrated with HMMWVs and JLTVs under a new 10-year deal from the USMC.
Northrop Grumman is providing 26 Link 16 A-kits each for AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom production aircraft.
Is the Wescam MX-15 sensor to be installed on a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft flown by the Philippines Army Aviation Regiment?
Collins Elbit Vision Systems will support Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems worn by US and allied fighter pilots.
Swedish defence procurement agency FMV orders strategic EW surveillance and countermeasures equipment from Roke.