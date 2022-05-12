Curtiss-Wright unveils miniature telemetry unit for missile tests

US Air National Guard adopts Scorpion HMD for F-16 pilots
The Scorpion HMD will ultimately become ‘the common HMD’ solution for Air National Guard and USAF Reserve F-16 pilots, Thales claims.
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions on 10 May introduced the Miniature Network Tactical Time-Space Position Information (MiTSPI) nTTU-2600 telemetry unit for flight test, ballistic missile test and hypersonic missile test programmes.
The miniature unit supports real-time telemetering via Ethernet and/or Chapter 4 PCM (Clock and Data). It also supports simultaneous recording for data retrieval post flight.
Weighing just 680g and measuring 84x80x102mm, the MiTSPI nTTU-2600 is designed for use in SWaP-constrained applications such as missile tests that require precise positional information without heavy and bulky sensor subsystems.
‘It provides highly accurate positional information for both location and orientation in space, to capture critical data such as navigational, IMU, and GPS information,’ Curtiss-Wright stated.
MiTSPI nTTU-2600 transmits real-time serial and Ethernet TSPI at data rates up to 20Mbps and features a 100Base-T Ethernet interface. It supports a MINS-600 egress rate of 1Mb/s.
The unit features an inbuilt data recorder that connects to a transmitter for downlinking via PCM so that the test platform’s position, orientation, and movement can be accurately correlated with data from other sources.
