Ultra-small mission computer addresses SWaP constraints

Aerospace and defence system integrators are continuing to create cost-effective and SWaP-efficient sensor payloads aboard crewed and uncrewed platforms, with miniaturisation of mission processor subsystems playing a key role in enabling platforms to expand their set of capabilities.

Curtiss-Wright, for instance, on 14 March unveiled a powered ultra-small form factor (USFF) ruggedised mission computer for diverse defence and aerospace applications. Called DuraCOR Pi, it weighs around 225g, measures 30.5 × 63.2 × 84.8mm and can be deployed in harsh operating environments.

David Jedynak, GM of the company’s Salt Lake City facility, explained to Shephard that DuraCOR Pi is the first ruggedised USFF produced in the embedded military