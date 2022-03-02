Croatia sends $18 million in military equipment to Ukraine

The Croatian Minister of Defence announced a security assistance package for Ukraine on 28 February. (Photo: Croatian MoD)

Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.

Croatia will send HRK124 million ($18 million) in military materiel to Ukraine. The security assistance package includes infantry weapons, such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.

The military aid was announced on 28 February by Croatian Minister of Defence Mario Banozic. He stressed that the inventory was defined in accordance with the Ukrainian requests.

A press release from the Croatian MoD noted that the donation of military material was approved alongside a package of measures aiming at receiving Ukrainian refugees.

The security assistance package aligns with the recent measures taken by European countries and NATO members in order to support the Ukrainian campaign against Russia.

So far, Ukraine has received small-arms, anti-tank materiel, ammunition and individual protective equipment.