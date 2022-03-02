Croatia sends $18 million in military equipment to Ukraine

Babcock adds armour to Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Armoured LC 300 passes certification tests in the UK, says Babcock.
Croatia will send HRK124 million ($18 million) in military materiel to Ukraine. The security assistance package includes infantry weapons, such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.
The military aid was announced on 28 February by Croatian Minister of Defence Mario Banozic. He stressed that the inventory was defined in accordance with the Ukrainian requests.
A press release from the Croatian MoD noted that the donation of military material was approved alongside a package of measures aiming at receiving Ukrainian refugees.
The security assistance package aligns with the recent measures taken by European countries and NATO members in order to support the Ukrainian campaign against Russia.
So far, Ukraine has received small-arms, anti-tank materiel, ammunition and individual protective equipment.
Armoured LC 300 passes certification tests in the UK, says Babcock.
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.
The 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces, such as M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, Palletized Load Systems and Load Handling Systems.
PT Pindad is pursuing cooperation with partners in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Turkey as it seeks to fulfil requirements from the Indonesian Army.
The four major Nordic countries have all announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine.
Leidos is working on a new prototype C-UAS solution called Mjölnir, which harnesses a high-power microwave weapon to defeat drones.