Nordic countries united in providing military aid to Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine puts a rocket under German defence spending
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a sea-change in Germany’s approach to defence spending.
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have now all declared the intention to send substantial small-arms and anti-tank materiel to aid Ukraine.
Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, announced that the nation would be donating 2,700 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine on Sunday.
On the same day, Finland granted Estonia a re-export licence for D-30 Howitzers and their ammunition, which had been purchased from Finland and Germany, to allow delivery to Ukraine.
While Sweden also announced that it would present proposals for the delivery of 5,000 Pansarskott 86 anti-tank weapons and other materials totalling SEK 500 million ($52 million).
On Monday, the Finnish President then announced the nation would donate 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for assault rifles and 1,500 singles.
Norway also announced on Monday its decision to give 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and had previously approved the re-export of Norwegian-produced armaments.
In addition to the small arms and anti-tank materiel, all Nordic nations, including Iceland, are providing political support and other forms of aid.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a sea-change in Germany’s approach to defence spending.
Have Russian EW capabilities been overestimated at this early stage of the war in Ukraine?
What should NATO planners take as initial lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war?
In a policy U-turn, the Norwegian government is to send weapons to Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops will receive anti-tank weapons, Stinger MANPADS and other materiel from European allies.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is directly responsible for moves in Poland to fast-track the acquisition of MQ-9A Reaper MALE UASs, with more possible under the separate Zefir programme.