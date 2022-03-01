Nordic countries united in providing military aid to Ukraine

All Nordic countries are now engaged in the delivery of materials to Ukraine, such as the D-30 pictured above. (Photo: Estonian Ministry of Defence)

The four major Nordic countries have all announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have now all declared the intention to send substantial small-arms and anti-tank materiel to aid Ukraine.

Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, announced that the nation would be donating 2,700 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine on Sunday.

On the same day, Finland granted Estonia a re-export licence for D-30 Howitzers and their ammunition, which had been purchased from Finland and Germany, to allow delivery to Ukraine.

While Sweden also announced that it would present proposals for the delivery of 5,000 Pansarskott 86 anti-tank weapons and other materials totalling SEK 500 million ($52 million).

On Monday, the Finnish President then announced the nation would donate 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for assault rifles and 1,500 singles.

Norway also announced on Monday its decision to give 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and had previously approved the re-export of Norwegian-produced armaments.

In addition to the small arms and anti-tank materiel, all Nordic nations, including Iceland, are providing political support and other forms of aid.