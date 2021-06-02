Romanian coastal defence missile procurement makes strides

Nearly four years after announcing its intention to acquire a mobile coastal defence anti-ship missile system and following a false start, Romania in May 2021 became the first country to officially order the Raytheon Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) via the FMS programme.

The order comes against a backdrop of continued tension between Russia and NATO members in the Black Sea region, especially since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Fraught Romanian-Russian relations, in particular, are reflected by the deployment of elements of the US missile defence system (such as Aegis Ashore) on Romanian ...