Naval Warfare

Romanian coastal defence missile procurement makes strides

2nd June 2021 - 12:09 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Romania in May 2021 officially ordered the Naval Strike Missile. (Photo: USN/ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D Bell)

By the end of 2024, Romania expects to receive a mobile coastal defence system based on the Naval Strike Missile.

Nearly four years after announcing its intention to acquire a mobile coastal defence anti-ship missile system and following a false start, Romania in May 2021 became the first country to officially order the Raytheon Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) via the FMS programme.

The order comes against a backdrop of continued tension between Russia and NATO members in the Black Sea region, especially since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. 

Fraught Romanian-Russian relations, in particular, are reflected by the deployment of elements of the US missile defence system (such as Aegis Ashore)  on Romanian ...

