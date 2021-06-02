Romanian coastal defence missile procurement makes strides

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Nearly four years after announcing its intention to acquire a mobile coastal defence anti-ship missile system and following a false start, Romania in May 2021 became the first country to officially order the Raytheon Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) via the FMS programme.
The order comes against a backdrop of continued tension between Russia and NATO members in the Black Sea region, especially since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Fraught Romanian-Russian relations, in particular, are reflected by the deployment of elements of the US missile defence system (such as Aegis Ashore) on Romanian ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.