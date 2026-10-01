Companies downselected for British Army vehicle programme
Seven companies are believed to have been downselected for the replacement of British Army Land Rovers and Pinzgauers. Team LionStrike, Wolf Pack, Team Grenadier and General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS-UK)-Ford have been downselected and sources revealed to Shephard the other bidders are Supacat-Babcock, Jaguar and Spain’s Iturri with a Renault-Arquus vehicle.
The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is looking to replace thousands of vehicles and a dozen variants.
The confirmed selection of LionStrike, a teaming of GM Defense, NP Aerospace and BAE Systems; Rheinmetall with a Mercedes G-Wagon offering; Team Grenadier which is led by
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Singapore expands maritime presence with future-ready Sentinel OPV
Singapore is building space for uncrewed systems and future technologies into its new Sentinel-class OPVs, reflecting a wider move towards adaptable vessels capable of maintaining persistent maritime presence.
-
US Air Force CCA programme to achieve multiple milestones in the coming months
The US Air Force is preparing to select mission-autonomy software, fire a missile from the FQ-42 Vengeance and test both CCA designs alongside crewed fighters at 2026 Emerald Flag.
-
Will the US Navy F/A-XX and the USAF F-47 compete for production capacities?
The two sixth-generation fighter programmes could battle for engineering talent and production lines before deliveries begin, testing Boeing’s industrial expansion plans.
-
E-3 Sentry encryption equipment no longer meets US security requirements, says USAF
The US Air Force says the Sentry fleet’s DAR-400 encryptor can no longer keep pace with changing security requirements and warns that a failure could affect US operations and data security.
-
Israeli Navy looks to expand as war reshapes future force requirements
Israel’s navy is preparing for a larger and more technically diverse role, but its ambitions could be impacted by supply chain restrictions, accelerating demand for domestic naval production as well as autonomous maritime capabilities.