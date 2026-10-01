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Companies downselected for British Army vehicle programme

1st October 2026 - 18:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Team LionStrike is offering the Infantry Squad Vehicle. (Photo: Team LionStrike)

It is believed that three companies did not make the downselect but a dark horse in Spain’s Iturri is believed to have got through.

Seven companies are believed to have been downselected for the replacement of British Army Land Rovers and Pinzgauers. Team LionStrike, Wolf Pack, Team Grenadier and General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS-UK)-Ford have been downselected and sources revealed to Shephard the other bidders are Supacat-Babcock, Jaguar and Spain’s Iturri with a Renault-Arquus vehicle.

The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is looking to replace thousands of vehicles and a dozen variants.

The confirmed selection of LionStrike, a teaming of GM Defense, NP Aerospace and BAE Systems; Rheinmetall with a Mercedes G-Wagon offering; Team Grenadier which is led by

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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