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Singapore expands maritime presence with future-ready Sentinel OPV

1st October 2026 - 17:31 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

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(Photo: Singapore Ministry of Defence)

Singapore is building space for uncrewed systems and future technologies into its new Sentinel-class OPVs, reflecting a wider move towards adaptable vessels capable of maintaining persistent maritime presence.

Singapore has launched its first purpose-built Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), as the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) expands its capacity to maintain a persistent maritime security presence amid an evolving regional threat environment..

The ship was launched at Fassmer’s shipyard in Berne, Germany, on 1 October 2026. Although originally based on the OPV 80 Potsdam-class design, the Sentinel-class is significantly larger than the design used by the German Bundespolizei.

Fassmer later unveiled an OPV 90 design in 2025 that aligns design features seen on the Singaporean ships.

At 94.85m in length and displacing 2,700t, the Sentinel-class

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Chen Chuanren

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Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems. He served in …

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