Singapore expands maritime presence with future-ready Sentinel OPV
Singapore has launched its first purpose-built Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), as the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) expands its capacity to maintain a persistent maritime security presence amid an evolving regional threat environment..
The ship was launched at Fassmer’s shipyard in Berne, Germany, on 1 October 2026. Although originally based on the OPV 80 Potsdam-class design, the Sentinel-class is significantly larger than the design used by the German Bundespolizei.
Fassmer later unveiled an OPV 90 design in 2025 that aligns design features seen on the Singaporean ships.
At 94.85m in length and displacing 2,700t, the Sentinel-class
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Companies downselected for British Army vehicle programme
It is believed that three companies did not make the downselect but a dark horse in Spain’s Iturri is believed to have got through.
-
US Air Force CCA programme to achieve multiple milestones in the coming months
The US Air Force is preparing to select mission-autonomy software, fire a missile from the FQ-42 Vengeance and test both CCA designs alongside crewed fighters at 2026 Emerald Flag.
-
Will the US Navy F/A-XX and the USAF F-47 compete for production capacities?
The two sixth-generation fighter programmes could battle for engineering talent and production lines before deliveries begin, testing Boeing’s industrial expansion plans.
-
E-3 Sentry encryption equipment no longer meets US security requirements, says USAF
The US Air Force says the Sentry fleet’s DAR-400 encryptor can no longer keep pace with changing security requirements and warns that a failure could affect US operations and data security.
-
BAE Systems looks beyond the M113 replacement as it tests 30mm AMPV
The development demonstrates how the platform could provide additional firepower and growth potential while the US Army progresses its long-term replacement for the Bradley.