September land forces roundup: DVD 2026 puts British Army requirements in the spotlight

The US Army began exploring a new 155mm tracked mobile tactical cannon (MTC-T) capability requirement in September, as part of efforts to replace its M109 self-propelled howitzer. The move comes as demand for such systems continues to climb across multiple militaries.

In the UK, the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 event took place at UTAC Millbrook in September, highlighting offerings for the Land Mobility Programme’s (LMP) Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment, which is an effort to replace the British Army’s Land Rover and Pinzgauer vehicles.

Another prominent theme at DVD was air defence and counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS), with a new system introduced by Instro Precision