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September land forces roundup: DVD 2026 puts British Army requirements in the spotlight

29th September 2026 - 12:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The Moog RIwP fitted to a Boxer 8x8 at DVD. (Photo: Moog)

The US Army began its search for a 155mm tracked mobile tactical cannon in an effort that Shephard forecasts could be worth billions of dollars. Meanwhile, the UK DVD exhibition saw companies showcase their offerings for the British Army’s mobility and air defence requirements.

The US Army began exploring a new 155mm tracked mobile tactical cannon (MTC-T) capability requirement in September, as part of efforts to replace its M109 self-propelled howitzer. The move comes as demand for such systems continues to climb across multiple militaries. 

In the UK, the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 event took place at UTAC Millbrook in September, highlighting offerings for the Land Mobility Programme’s (LMP) Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment, which is an effort to replace the British Army’s Land Rover and Pinzgauer vehicles.

Another prominent theme at DVD was air defence and counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS), with a new system introduced by Instro Precision

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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