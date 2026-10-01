Air defence offerings multiply in anticipation of emerging requirements
Industry continues to show the art of the possible in air defence and counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capabilities, with the pace of new developments and offerings outstripping current market demand, even as demand is expected to grow significantly.
Elbit Systems has rolled out its DEODE (Disabling Electro-Optics through Directed Energy) laser weapon, designed and manufactured by its wholly UK-based subsidiary Instro Precision. Additionally, Thales and Patria have shown the RapidRanger system on the latter’s 6x6 and Hanwha Defense and Lockheed Martin have shown an air defence Redback infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), all in the past two weeks.
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