Compact solution addresses SWaP issue for counter-drone missions

Technology company Epirus recently unveiled its latest high-power microwave (HPM) solution for C-UAS missions.

Leonidas Next Generation (NG) is an upgraded variant of Epirus’s legacy Leonidas HPM system, which continues to undergo demonstrations with the DoD in the US.

The company has also designed the smaller form factor Leonidas Pod which can be installed aboard UASs.

Leonidas NG hardware upgrades over the original Leonidas variant include the addition of a 360° mechanical gimbal to extend coverage as well as a ‘militarised’ trailer to support greater levels of mobility across an area of operation.

Software upgrades include the integration of