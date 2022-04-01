White Sands counter-drone demo blends laser kill capability with NASAMS

T-MUSIC semiconductor programme moves to Phase 2
BAE Systems gains a follow-on contract from DARPA to work on Phase 2 of the Technologies for Mixed-mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) programme.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has paired its High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence system in a C-UAS demonstration at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
The live-fire demonstration against a ‘drone swarm’ showed how high-energy lasers ‘can augment existing systems to provide [a] wide area of protection’, Raytheon noted in a 31 March statement, adding that the exercise showcased how NASAMS (developed by Kongsberg and the US company) could be augmented with an added layer of interoperability for medium-range air defence.
In all, the HELWS downed nine Group 1 and Group 2 UAVs.
During the live-fire exercise, the high-energy C-UAS system received cues from the NASAMS Fire Distribution Center and used automated target cueing and a ‘full spectrum’ of EO/IR sensors to track, identify and quickly take down UAVs at tactically relevant distances, Raytheon stated.
Annabel Flores, president of EW systems at RI&S, claimed: ‘We’re showing the world that our defensive laser weapons can plug into existing air defences to find and drop drones in the blink of an eye.’
Lockheed Martin will produce and deliver full-rate production AN/TPQ-53 radars to unnamed FMS customers under a new multibillion-dollar contract from the US Army.
Despite some COVID-related disruption, the Phase 1B (1) of the Network Centric Operations programme for the Malaysian Armed Forces is on track.
More than 1,500 ENVG-B systems have been delivered by L3Harris to the 10th Mountain Division.
Thales announced during DSA 2022 that it has signed a strategic agreement with PAL Aerospace to jointly develop the next-generation AMASCOS system.