Digital Battlespace

THOR integrates C-UAS radar system

23rd November 2020 - 10:47 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

​High-power microwave system is tested with integrated radar and C2 software

US-based Black Sage has extended its C-UAS collaboration with the DoD after providing a radar system and specialist software for integration with an electromagnetic weapon.

The radar provides precise targeting data for the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL’s) Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder (THOR) system.

Open architecture ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace