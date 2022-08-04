To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies

Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies

4th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Clavister will work to ensure that UGVs are protected against cyberattacks. (Photo: Clavister)

Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, Clavister will receive around €530,000 of EDF funding.

Swedish company Clavister has been named as part of the winning consortium under the European Defence Fund (EDF)’s 2021 call for UGV technologies. Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, the supplier will receive around €530,000 in funding.

Work will be centred around the development of new technologies, and Clavister will ensure that the UGVs are protected against cyberattacks. The project will have a duration of three years and the expected overall EU funding is approximately €25 million.

General Dynamics European Land Systems, Leonardo, Indra, Sener, IDV and 14 other European defence industry companies are also part of this consortium.

On 20 July, the European Commission announced plans to grant total EU funding of almost €1.2 billion supporting 61 collaborative defence R&D projects selected following the first ever calls for proposals under the EDF 2021.

The fund’s overall objective is to increase the EU’s technological edge and the development of key capabilities for the strategic autonomy and resilience of the union and its member states.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us