Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies
Swedish company Clavister has been named as part of the winning consortium under the European Defence Fund (EDF)’s 2021 call for UGV technologies. Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, the supplier will receive around €530,000 in funding.
Work will be centred around the development of new technologies, and Clavister will ensure that the UGVs are protected against cyberattacks. The project will have a duration of three years and the expected overall EU funding is approximately €25 million.
General Dynamics European Land Systems, Leonardo, Indra, Sener, IDV and 14 other European defence industry companies are also part of this consortium.
On 20 July, the European Commission announced plans to grant total EU funding of almost €1.2 billion supporting 61 collaborative defence R&D projects selected following the first ever calls for proposals under the EDF 2021.
The fund’s overall objective is to increase the EU’s technological edge and the development of key capabilities for the strategic autonomy and resilience of the union and its member states.
US approves Patriot sale to Saudi Arabia and THAAD sale to UAE
Following Joe Biden’s visit to the nations last month, two possible missile deals have been approved with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions starts production of artillery shells in Australia
The company announced on 3 August the production of the first artillery shell from its new regional Queensland plant.
British Boxer MIVs to get more powerful engines
British Army Boxer MIVs will be equipped with more powerful engines after Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and WFEL selected Rolls-Royce Solutions UK to supply MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines.
Iron Dome keeps making strides in the US
Following a successful integration with the US Marine Corps, the Iron Dome is one step closer to being fielded by the US Army.
US greenlights sale of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units to the UK
The US State Department has approved the possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLUs) to the UK worth up to $300m.
Beretta Holding acquires RUAG Ammotec
Beretta Holding will take over all business activities, all 2,700 employees as well as the production and sales sites of the small-calibre ammunition division of RUAG International.