Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies

Swedish company Clavister has been named as part of the winning consortium under the European Defence Fund (EDF)’s 2021 call for UGV technologies. Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, the supplier will receive around €530,000 in funding.

Work will be centred around the development of new technologies, and Clavister will ensure that the UGVs are protected against cyberattacks. The project will have a duration of three years and the expected overall EU funding is approximately €25 million.

General Dynamics European Land Systems, Leonardo, Indra, Sener, IDV and 14 other European defence industry companies are also part of this consortium.

On 20 July, the European Commission announced plans to grant total EU funding of almost €1.2 billion supporting 61 collaborative defence R&D projects selected following the first ever calls for proposals under the EDF 2021.

The fund’s overall objective is to increase the EU’s technological edge and the development of key capabilities for the strategic autonomy and resilience of the union and its member states.