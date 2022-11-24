China displays a bewildering array of air defence systems at Zhuhai

The sheer variety of air defence systems produced by Chinese industry is already bewildering, and that was before even more designs appeared at the Zhuhai Air Show, held from 8-13 November.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) displayed its in-service HQ-9B, although the medium-to-long-range HQ-9B was exhibited with a modified type of missile that is slimmer but of similar length to the original missile.

The change in missile diameter means that the 8x8 launcher can carry eight missiles instead of four. The new missile will likely have a shorter range, but it will improve the HQ-9’s ability to defeat saturation