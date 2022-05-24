Canada donates 155mm artillery rounds to Ukraine

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) on 24 May announced the donation of more than 20,000 rounds of 155mm NATO-standard artillery ammunition to support Ukrainian resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.

This new package of aid also includes fuses and charge bags.

The ammunition has been sourced from the US at a cost of up to C$98 million can be fired from artillery such as M777 howitzers that Canada and other allies have donated to Ukraine.

This latest shipment of ammunition is part of the $500 million package for military assistance to Kyiv that was included in Canada’s defence budget for 2022.

Since February, the country has funded high-resolution satellite imagery and shipped to Ukraine artillery capabilities, Canadian-made drone cameras and more than 900,000kg of military aid.

Canadian Armed Forces members also provided training on how to operate M777 howitzers to their Ukrainian counterparts.