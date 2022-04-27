Australia sends M777 artillery pieces to Ukraine

Australia announced it is sending six M777 155mm towed howitzers plus associated ammunition to aid Ukraine’s military as it fights Russian invaders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement on 27 April that this latest assistance, worth A$26.7 million ($19.1 million), would help counter Russia’s ‘brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion’.

The donation was in response to requests from the US and Ukraine.

The Australian Army owns 54 M777 towed howitzers, but the Royal Australian Artillery will soon be fortified by more capable AS9 Huntsman 155mm self-propelled howitzers via Hanwha Defense.

Towed howitzers are thus