Canada delivers M777 howitzers and more to Ukraine

UK sending Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine
UK support for Ukraine has included anti-tank weapons, anti-air missiles, and a host of other equipment.
In conjunction with American allies, Canada has delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to the Security Forces of Ukraine.
While this equipment comes from the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces, the capability will be replenished.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, in 2005, Canada became the first export customer of the M777 howitzer, when it ordered the first of 35 M777A1.
It is not confirmed how many M777 howitzers Canada currently has in its inventory or the exact number being delivered.
The M777 lightweight 155mm towed howitzer is lighter and smaller, while retaining power, than any gun of its kind.
The howitzer provides indirect firepower capable of accurately hitting targets at a range of up to 30km.
Other Canadian deliveries of materiel include a significant number of additional Carl Gustaf anti-armour ammunition, commercial pattern armoured vehicles and a service contract for the maintenance and repair of specialised drone cameras, which have already been supplied to Ukraine.
Since January 2022, Canada has committed over $118 million in military equipment. In Canada's Budget 2022, the nation has also allocated $500 million in additional military aid throughout the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
