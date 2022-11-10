To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Canada buys Aimpoint fire control system for Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles

10th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Canadian Army will take delivery of its Aimpoint FCS-13-RE fire control systems in 2023. (Photo: Aimpoint)

The Canadian Army will receive an undisclosed quantity of Aimpoint FCS13-RE fire control systems and thermal sites for integration with its Carl Gustaf weapon systems.

Sweden's Aimpoint has been awarded a contract for supply of its FCS13-RE Fire Control System (FCS) and TH-60 thermal sight to the Canadian Department of Defence. 

The system will be used on deployed operations as the primary day and night FCS on Canada’s in-service Saab M3 84mm Carl Gustaf weapons. The contract was awarded through Twenty20 Insight Inc.

The FCS13-RE has an integrated laser rangefinder and ballistic computer, and is designed to provide a high probability of first shot hit on stationary and moving targets. Combining the FCS with the TH-60 allows full operational capability at night.

Deliveries of the FCS13-RE and TH-60 to the Canadian Army are scheduled for 2023. The quantity of systems and contract value were not disclosed.

The US DoD also selected the FCS13-RE for use with the Carl Gustaf in 2019.

The Shephard News Team

Author

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

