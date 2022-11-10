Canada buys Aimpoint fire control system for Carl Gustaf recoilless rifles

Sweden's Aimpoint has been awarded a contract for supply of its FCS13-RE Fire Control System (FCS) and TH-60 thermal sight to the Canadian Department of Defence.

The system will be used on deployed operations as the primary day and night FCS on Canada’s in-service Saab M3 84mm Carl Gustaf weapons. The contract was awarded through Twenty20 Insight Inc.

The FCS13-RE has an integrated laser rangefinder and ballistic computer, and is designed to provide a high probability of first shot hit on stationary and moving targets. Combining the FCS with the TH-60 allows full operational capability at night.

Deliveries of the FCS13-RE and TH-60 to the Canadian Army are scheduled for 2023. The quantity of systems and contract value were not disclosed.

The US DoD also selected the FCS13-RE for use with the Carl Gustaf in 2019.