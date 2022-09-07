To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US orders additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems

7th September 2022 - 15:41 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Carl-Gustaf M4/M3A1. (Photo: Saab)

AT4CS RS systems and munitions for the Carl-Gustaf will be supplied by Saab for the US Army, US Special Operations Command and the USMC.

The US Army, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and USMC will receive additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4CS RS systems in 2024.

On 7 September, Saab announced that an SEK812.7 million ($81.8 million) order was placed under an IDIQ framework agreement signed with the US Army in 2019.

This deal allows the US to place orders for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and the single-shot AT4 shoulder-fired weapon systems during a five-year period.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) is a reloadable, multi-purpose system that has been in service in the US services since 1990 and a programme of record for the army since 2013. 

In 2018, the US Army announced it would acquire the latest version of the weapon, the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3A1 in the US). 

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AT4 is an 84mm shoulder-launched, disposable, preloaded, recoilless weapon, ballistically characterised by a combination of a flat trajectory and low dispersion, attained through high velocity.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us