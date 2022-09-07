US orders additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems

The US Army, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and USMC will receive additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4CS RS systems in 2024.

On 7 September, Saab announced that an SEK812.7 million ($81.8 million) order was placed under an IDIQ framework agreement signed with the US Army in 2019.

This deal allows the US to place orders for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and the single-shot AT4 shoulder-fired weapon systems during a five-year period.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) is a reloadable, multi-purpose system that has been in service in the US services since 1990 and a programme of record for the army since 2013.

In 2018, the US Army announced it would acquire the latest version of the weapon, the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3A1 in the US).

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AT4 is an 84mm shoulder-launched, disposable, preloaded, recoilless weapon, ballistically characterised by a combination of a flat trajectory and low dispersion, attained through high velocity.