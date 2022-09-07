US orders additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems
The US Army, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and USMC will receive additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4CS RS systems in 2024.
On 7 September, Saab announced that an SEK812.7 million ($81.8 million) order was placed under an IDIQ framework agreement signed with the US Army in 2019.
This deal allows the US to place orders for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and the single-shot AT4 shoulder-fired weapon systems during a five-year period.
Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) is a reloadable, multi-purpose system that has been in service in the US services since 1990 and a programme of record for the army since 2013.
In 2018, the US Army announced it would acquire the latest version of the weapon, the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3A1 in the US).
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AT4 is an 84mm shoulder-launched, disposable, preloaded, recoilless weapon, ballistically characterised by a combination of a flat trajectory and low dispersion, attained through high velocity.
More from Land Warfare
-
WFEL wins Irish medium girder bridge contract
The Irish Defence Force contract awarded to WFEL will see the delivery of its double-storey configurable medium girder bridge system.
-
MSPO 2022: ZMT showcases Polish-made C-UAS solution
A new Polish-made C-UAS and missile defence system includes a radar, thermal and IR imagers and a 12.7mm multi-barrel machine gun.
-
MSPO 2022: MBDA engages with early stage Narew SHORAD and more
Work continues on maturing Polish concepts for integrated air defence, including integration of CAMM and CAMM-ER missiles from MBDA.
-
Saab kindles international interest with MSHORAD live firing test
Saab expects to market its compact and portable MSHORAD for protection of mobile units such as mechanised brigades.
-
Czech Republic starts talks with Sweden for purchase of CV90s
In order to replace its obsolete fleet of BVP-2 (BMP-2), the Czech Republic started negotiating the acquisition of CV90 IFVs with the Swedish government.