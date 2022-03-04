Canada authorises M72 shipment to Ukraine

Philippine soldier modernisation is mixed bag, with both purchases and delays
It often takes multiple tenders before the Philippines can obtain even the most basic of equipment, and this is the case with helmets and body armour.
The Canadian government has announced it will send more military aid to Ukraine on top of a previous C$7 million ($5.5 million) package that it authorised before the Russian invasion began on 24 February.
Ottawa is sending ‘additional lethal aid to Ukraine, namely up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades’, the Department of National Defence revealed on 3 March.
Canada is also providing C$1 million for Ukraine to buy high-resolution commercial satellite imagery.
Other suppliers of the M72 single-shot anti-armour rocket launcher to Ukraine include Norway and Denmark.
Kongsberg sees the uncrewed turret market as an area of growing interest.
More ATGMs and MANPADS are being shipped to Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.
Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.
Armoured LC 300 passes certification tests in the UK, says Babcock.
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.