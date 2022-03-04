To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada authorises M72 shipment to Ukraine

4th March 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Screenshot of Canadian Army training video showing the M72. (Image: Canadian Army)

‘Up to 4,500’ M72 single-shot rocket launchers will be sent to Ukraine, the Canadian DND announced on 3 March.

The Canadian government has announced it will send more military aid to Ukraine on top of a previous C$7 million ($5.5 million) package that it authorised before the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

Ottawa is sending ‘additional lethal aid to Ukraine, namely up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades’, the Department of National Defence revealed on 3 March.

Canada is also providing C$1 million for Ukraine to buy high-resolution commercial satellite imagery.

Other suppliers of the M72 single-shot anti-armour rocket launcher to Ukraine include Norway and Denmark.

