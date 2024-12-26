British Army’s Archer hits bullseye for capability and procurement
Last month’s first live-fire exercise of the British Army’s Archer artillery system can be seen as a substantial success on several levels even if it occurred under exceptional circumstances as opposed to regular procurement and training.
The system is the army’s new self-propelled long-range fires platform. Rapidly procured to temporarily fill the capability gap created by the donation of the AS90 155mm gun to Ukraine, the first 14 systems are now in service.
Built by BAE Systems Bofors AB, the Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems, Archer is a 155mm automatic self-propelled artillery system and in British Army service the gun
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Australian Army experiments with UGVs, but seeks understanding before proliferation
The Australian Army is exploring the options and benefits of a wide range of UGVs.
-
British Army programme cuts could continue in 2025
The six-month old Labour leadership in the UK has already made cuts and army programmes could be on the chopping block in 2025. Where might the axe fall?
-
NZ begins modernisation of its tactical vehicle fleet
VAMTAC vehicles are expected to replace one-quarter of New Zealand’s Pinzgauers and Unimogs.
-
BAE Systems receives $656 million contract for more Bradley vehicles
BAE Systems has been contracted to install modifications on older versions of the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) creating the M2A4 and M7A4 and keeping the platform in service until 2050.
-
Italy signs $784 million deal for tactical and logistic trucks
The contract is for the supply of a variety of military logistic platforms equipped with tactical cabins and based on the new range of IDV SMR6 trucks (Standard Military Range), which includes 4×4, 8×8 and 10x10 variants.