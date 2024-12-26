To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

British Army’s Archer hits bullseye for capability and procurement

26th December 2024 - 09:42 GMT | by Chris Croot in London

RSS

Archer self-propelled artillery is fired by troops from 19th Regiment Royal Artillery, during a live fire during Exercise Dynamic Front, Finland. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The Archer artillery system was rushed into service and training of British Army trainers began in October 2023 before live fire trials just over a year later.

Last month’s first live-fire exercise of the British Army’s Archer artillery system can be seen as a substantial success on several levels even if it occurred under exceptional circumstances as opposed to regular procurement and training.

The system is the army’s new self-propelled long-range fires platform. Rapidly procured to temporarily fill the capability gap created by the donation of the AS90 155mm gun to Ukraine, the first 14 systems are now in service.

Built by BAE Systems Bofors AB, the Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems, Archer is a 155mm automatic self-propelled artillery system and in British Army service the gun

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chris Croot

Author

Chris Croot

Chris Croot specialises in defence aviation writing, and has written for the AirForces Monthly family …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us